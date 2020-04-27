TAUNTON (CBS) – Like so many businesses big and small, the doors of East Taunton Kenpo Karate have been closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus.
“I’ve never taken a vacation. This is what I do. We never close. Some schools do. So closing these doors was more heartbreaking than I can admit,” said owner Mike O’Handley.
Adding to that heartache: major financial stress. Without tuition from more than 120 students, the bills were piling up.
“The thought of not having the karate studio to go back to when this is all over is unfathomable to me. My family can’t go without having that studio in our lives. We just can’t,” said parent Sherer Minor.
So while Mike and his team reached their students by Zoom, a GoFundMe from parents quickly grew.
“To see the love pouring in, it’s a true testament to who Mike is. It’s overwhelming in the best possible way,” Minor said.
Thousands of dollars later, a dedicated and passionate teacher is left speechless. When life returns to normal, these doors will open again… just as they have for 21 years.
“East Taunton has been my home, my love. I don’t know how to ever quit,” O’Handley said.