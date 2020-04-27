BOSTON (CBS) — There have been concerning reports of the coronavirus causing strokes in young people.
Doctors at Mount Sinai in New York described five people under the age of 50 with little to no symptoms of COVID-19 who suffered severe strokes and tested positive for the virus.
Other hospitals have reported similar cases. While the number of young people having strokes is low, it adds to the growing evidence that the coronavirus can trigger the formation of blood clots in the body, in the lungs as well as in the brain.
If you develop sudden stroke symptoms, like facial droop, weakness in a limb, or slurring your speech, call 911.
The Center for Disease and Infection Control has also added six new symptoms to the list of what to watch for with COVID-19.
In addition to fever, trouble breathing, and cough, you should now suspect coronavirus if you develop chills, repeated shaking chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.
These symptoms can appear two-14 days after exposure to the virus. If you develop these symptoms, stay at home and isolate yourself from others the best you can, and call your doctor to see if you should or can get tested.