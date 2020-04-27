BROCKTON (CBS) – Police in Brockton arrested two men who were wearing medical masks when they allegedly robbed multiple businesses at gunpoint.
Police arrested 21-year-old Carlhenry Christophe and 20-year-old Alain Theodat on Saturday for what officers described as a “robbery spree.”
The men, carrying guns and wearing medical masks, allegedly robbed Family Dollar Store on East Ashland Street and Petro Save Gas Station on North Montello Street on April 10.
Police said three employees at Family Dollar Store were assaulted during the incident. The second robbery happened less than 30 minutes later.
“Our detectives never let up and have shown great attention to detail in solving these cases within two weeks,” said Brockton Police Lt. Paul Bonanca.
Both men were arrested and charged with three counts apiece of armed robbery with a firearm while masked and five counts each of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police are working with departments in Stoughton, Easton, and Walpole to determine if the men are suspects in similar cases.
This was very predictable. Making everyone wear masks is a double edged sword in high crime areas