BOSTON (CBS) — It’s another dreary start to the work week. . . stop me if I sound like a broken record. This cool, unsettled pattern this month has been hard to shake and this week will be no different. However, we do start to see a rebound in temperatures late week (finally!) as the jet stream that has dipped to our south letting cooler than normal temps take control, lifts north and allows milder air to return.

TODAY

It is a soggy, cool day with periods of rain and fog at times. We even have a few snowflakes mixing in across the higher elevations of central Mass. into N.H. and Vt. Some parts of that area saw 2-4″ of snow overnight, but as temps climb above freezing, accumulations will be limited. There may be an additional coating to 1″ over 1,000 feet possible. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for parts of southern N.H. and Vt. for that potential. Most of southern New England will just experience damp, raw and breezy conditions.

Highs will be stuck in the low 40s today, even dropping a degree or two through the afternoon. Northerly winds 10-25 mph may gust over 30 mph making it feel even cooler. Plan for an all day rain chance, so if you have to walk the dog or try to run an essential errand, plan for wet conditions.

TONIGHT-TOMORROW

Temperatures will fall back into the 30s overnight, but it will stay above freezing. Showers will continue, with a little mixing in the hills, but not expecting much in accumulation if any. Best chances will be on grassy surfaces over the higher terrain north and west. There should be no impact to the roads. Winds will remain active out of the north 10-25 mph.

Tuesday morning will start off damp and chilly. Lingering showers or even a flurry will taper and it will start to dry out for the afternoon. As low pressure slowly pulls away, breaks in the clouds will develop leading to partial sunshine inland, but clouds may be tough to budge at the coast. Where we do see sunshine, expect highs to climb into the mid 50s, but closer to the coast afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50.

MIDWEEK BREAK

Wednesday will be the ‘pick’ of the work week with the brightest conditions. High pressure will briefly grace our presence leading to dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s, but stay cooler at the coast as an onshore wind develops. Normal high this time of year is around 60 degrees in Boston.

RAIN & MILDER AIR RETURNS LATE WEEK

There will be a noticeable difference in temperatures late week, as highs on Thursday will be in the mid 50s and then jump about 10 degrees by Friday into the mid 60s. However it comes with our next storm system that will bring heavier rain and wind.

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENTS

Showers will come to an end Friday night with improvements into Saturday. The first weekend of May will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.