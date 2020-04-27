BOSTON (CBS) — It didn’t take long for A.J. Dillon to hear his named get called at the 2020 NFL Draft. The former BC Eagles running back was taken by the Green Bay Packers during the second round Friday night, the 62nd player to come off the board during the three-day event.

It is still hard for Dillon to explain the elation that he felt the moment he received the phone call that changed his life.

“It was awesome,” he told WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche over the weekend. “I still can’t put it into words. It’s a dream come true, and the best moment of my life so far. I’m excited to get going.”

The one downside for Dillon was that he did not get to share that moment with his family, at least not in person. He remains in California — where he did his pre-draft training — and did not want to travel back home to Connecticut due to the coronavirus pandemic. So instead of being surrounded by family, they were with him virtually.

That still meant that his mother was the first person to know that Dillon was heading to the NFL.

“I got the phone call and she was on FaceTime. I told her right as I was picking up, I saw a Wisconsin area code,” he said. “She was practically running through the phone. It would have been better if it was in person, but it was awesome for my family.”

Running comes natural for Dillon, who leaves Boston College as the school’s all-time leading rusher with 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns. His draft stock soared after an incredible junior season that saw him earn All-ACC First-Team honors after he put up a conference-best 1,685 rushing yards, averaging a robust 5.3 yards per carry in 2019. He scored 15 times in 12 games for the Eagles, racking up at least 150 rushing yards in seven of those contests.

Now he’ll try to crack a powerful Packers offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, joining a running back corps that includes Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. At 6-feet and 247 pounds, Dillon will bring some size and thunder to that backfield.

He’s eager to get rolling with his NFL career, and can’t wait to step foot on to the famous Lambeau Field for the first time as a pro football player.

“I’m a fan and a student of the game, so I’ve watched all those old games. It’s going to be breathtaking for sure,” he said. “Someone is going to have to hold me up.”