CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The total number of coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose to 1,864 Sunday after 77 new positive tests were reported, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The state’s total death toll remains at 60.
Several new cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, there are four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, 68% women and 32% men.
There were 24 new cases in Rockingham County, 21 new cases in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, four new cases in Strafford County, three new cases in Merrimack County, one new case in Grafton County, one new case in Sullivan County, 14 new cases in Manchester, and six new cases in Nashua.
Four new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 242, or 13% of cases.
Nine of the new cases had no identified risk factors.