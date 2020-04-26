CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots added an undrafted free agent quarterback for the second straight day, signing Michigan State signal-caller Brian Lewerke on Sunday.

Lewerke’s agent, Mike McCartney, announced the news on Sunday.

The Patriots signed former Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith a day earlier.

New England didn’t draft any quarterbacks after losing Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team appears poised to go into training camp with Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham as the top options for the starting job.

