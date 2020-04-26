Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots added an undrafted free agent quarterback for the second straight day, signing Michigan State signal-caller Brian Lewerke on Sunday.
Lewerke’s agent, Mike McCartney, announced the news on Sunday.
Excited for Michigan State QB @brianlewerke14 agreeing to a contract with the @Patriots
— Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) April 26, 2020
The Patriots signed former Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith a day earlier.
New England didn’t draft any quarterbacks after losing Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team appears poised to go into training camp with Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham as the top options for the starting job.