Patriots Among Teams Who Selected SEC Players As Conference Dominates Draft's First 4 RoundsThe home of national champion LSU and perennial contenders Alabama, Georgia and Auburn, the SEC dominated the first four rounds of the NFL draft.

What Bill Belichick Had To Say After 2020 NFL DraftPatriots head coach Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on New England's 2020 draft class, and the unique nature of the drafting process this year.

Report: Patriots Signing QB J'Mar Smith From Louisiana Tech As Undrafted Free AgentThe Patriots didn't draft a quarterback this week, but they did add a new QB to the squad by signing J'Mar Smith as an undrafted free agent shortly after the draft's conclusion.

Patriots Reportedly Sign Will Hastings Off Undrafted Free Agent MarketIt didn't take long for Bill Belichick to hit the undrafted free agent market. Mere moments after the 2020 NFL Draft concluded, the Patriots reportedly signed Auburn wide receiver Will Hastings, a former target of Pats QB Jarrett Stidham.

Bill Belichick's Dog Nike Was The Star Of The 2020 NFL DraftThe real star to come out of New England during the NFL Draft won't be taking the field when the NFL season kicks off.