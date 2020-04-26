



BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III said that while passing the most recent coronavirus stimulus bill last week was an “important step forward,” he said much more needs to be done to support small businesses and others being hit hard economically during the pandemic.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed off on the latest stimulus funding, totaling $484 billion. This was the second stimulus approved by lawmakers as about 26 million people have filed for unemployment since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Keller @ Large: Part 2

Kennedy told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller he was in favor of the package, despite knowing the money would likely only last about two days.

“When you talk to the experts about how much money is going to be needed to support our small businesses, the figure you get is around a trillion dollars. Trillion, with a ‘T,’” Kennedy said. “We’ve done with the first package and second package about $600 billion, roughly. We know based on the estimates, that the funding we just passed will last a couple of days. Maybe it’s two, maybe it’s three, but it ain’t much longer than that. Why we would come back to Washington, get everyone there to pass something that we know is not going to last even a week is frustrating, short-sighted and it means people are still going to be in dire straights to try and provide the relief they need.”

When asked about the possibility that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wouldn’t bring forward any additional packages until May, Kennedy said he hopes that isn’t the case.

“I hope not. People are still hurting. People need help. And this is when they look to the federal government. And I would hope Mr. McConnell understands that,” said Kennedy.