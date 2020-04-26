BOSTON (CBS) — On Sunday, health officials in Massachusetts reported 1,590 new coronavirus cases and 169 additional deaths. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said there have now been 54,938 total cases with 2,899 total deaths in the state.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 12,648, followed by Suffolk County with 11,543 cases and Essex County with 7,543.
Long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have been significantly impacted by coronavirus. A total of 10,031 residents and staff have tested positive. As of Sunday, 1,632 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
A total of 236,100 people have been tested in Massachusetts, with 9,255 new tests announced Saturday.
As of Sunday, 3,879 people have been hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. Seven percent of all the cases in Massachusetts are currently hospitalized.
There are 8,183 cases among people under 30 years old. Health officials said 25,238 cases are among people ages 30-59, 7,517 cases between people aged 60-69 and 13,686 cases in people over 70.