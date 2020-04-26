SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Like many others, the Somerville mayor believes coronavirus testing may be the most crucial tool to slow down the spread of the virus. The city is expanding its testing and tracking program.
“This past Friday, we’ve opened up the site to the general public where people can drive up to the mobile site,” at CHA’s Somerville Hospital location,” said Mayor Joseph Curtatone. “Soon they’ll be able to bike and walk to the site.”
The site is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
All Somerville residents are welcome as long as they make an appointment. Insurance or immigration status will not be taken into consideration. Individuals must call 1-617-665-2928 to set up an appointment.
“We know one: the prevalence of transmission of the virus or infection is higher in those populations. There’s a silent transmission going on and these people represent the many essential workers we see out there today. They go out without regard for their own health and safety to provide us the food and services we need every day so we need to make sure we’re taking care of them as well,” said Curtatone.
A testing location in East Somerville will also eventually be set up.