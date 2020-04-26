ANALYSIS

BOSTON (CBS) — It has been colder and wetter than average this month, and it looks like the next three days of April will not be any different. A rather long duration storm of cold rain and some wet snow is anticipated starting Sunday afternoon and ending midday on Tuesday.

The center of the slow-moving system will gradually redevelop on the New Jersey/Delaware coast late Sunday, then shift offshore remaining south of New England. Its shield of rain will spread over the region Sunday afternoon as colder air becomes entrained into the circulation. Consequently, a flip to wet snow is expected Sunday night over higher elevation locations of northern New England.

IMPACT

While the wind will become brisk Sunday afternoon through Monday into early Tuesday, the gusts shouldn’t be any higher than 20-40 mph along the coast and even less inland. Expect a generally low impact from wind and any coastal concerns.

The impact may be moderate from heavier rain at times, but only some roadway ponding and higher water on streams and creeks are likely, with no issues with bigger river flooding.

The highest impact will likely be at higher elevations across northern New England where several inches of wet snow will accumulate and perhaps trigger some scattered power outages.

TIMING

Rain will become steadier Sunday afternoon with episodes of moderate to heavy rain late in the day into the night. It will be wet most of Monday, but much of the time it will be light or misty. A backlash of a bit heavier precipitation will pivot southward across eastern Massachusetts Monday night into Tuesday morning.

With the atmosphere cooling, it looks like there is support for at least rain and wet snow mixed, with perhaps a flip to all snow possibly producing a whitening of non-paved surfaces, with up to an inch of snow in spots over eastern Massachusetts. It will change back to sprinkles, mist and light showers after 8 a.m. Tuesday, and those showers should end by midday.

RAIN & SNOW

This system will be more productive than its predecessor on Friday. The potential exists for at least an inch of rain with many areas up to 1.5 inches with a slight chance of a couple locations at 2 inches of rain.

The snow will range from 3-6 inches, especially over elevated areas of northern New England Sunday night through Monday night ranging down to scattered coatings up to an inch or so over parts of eastern Massachusetts Monday night into early Tuesday.

Keep updated on the weather here at CBSBoston.com, CBSN Boston and on WBZ-TV.