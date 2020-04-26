Undrafted Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke Signs With PatriotsThe New England Patriots added a second undrafted free agent quarterback in as many days.

Patriots Add Former University Of Miami Defense End Trevon Hill As Undrafted Free AgentThe New England Patriots continued adding to their roster on Sunday, coming to an agreement with former University of Miami defensive end Trevon Hill.

Patriots Among Teams Who Selected SEC Players As Conference Dominates Draft's First 4 RoundsThe home of national champion LSU and perennial contenders Alabama, Georgia and Auburn, the SEC dominated the first four rounds of the NFL draft.

What Bill Belichick Had To Say After 2020 NFL DraftPatriots head coach Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on New England's 2020 draft class, and the unique nature of the drafting process this year.

Report: Patriots Signing QB J'Mar Smith From Louisiana Tech As Undrafted Free AgentThe Patriots didn't draft a quarterback this week, but they did add a new QB to the squad by signing J'Mar Smith as an undrafted free agent shortly after the draft's conclusion.