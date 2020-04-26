Comments
NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – On Sunday, WBZ-TV meteorologist Barry Burbank received an unexpected surprise outside his North Andover home as he prepares to sign off for the final time.
A North Andover Police cruiser escorted a line of cars for a parade celebrating Burbank’s retirement.
Participants held signs and waved at a social distance to Burbank, whose final forecast will be Sunday night.
After 42 years at WBZ-TV, Burbank will give his final forecast from his home weather studio during the 11 p.m. newscast.