CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Barry Burbank, North Andover News


NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – On Sunday, WBZ-TV meteorologist Barry Burbank received an unexpected surprise outside his North Andover home as he prepares to sign off for the final time.

Barry Burbank is retiring after 42 years at WBZ. (WBZ-TV)

A North Andover Police cruiser escorted a line of cars for a parade celebrating Burbank’s retirement.

Participants held signs and waved at a social distance to Burbank, whose final forecast will be Sunday night.

A retirement parade outside Barry Burbank’s home. (WBZ-TV)

After 42 years at WBZ-TV, Burbank will give his final forecast from his home weather studio during the 11 p.m. newscast.

Comments

Leave a Reply