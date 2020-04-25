Comments
DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) — A New Hampshire man was arrested Saturday after police say he pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident.
Nicholas Lacagnina, 23, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, has been charged with felony criminal threatening.
New Hampshire State Police said they got a call about a road rage incident involving a gun around 6:10 a.m. Their investigation indicated that the incident took place on Route 4 in Durham. They quickly found the suspect vehicle and arrested Lacagnina.
Lacagnina was released on personal recognizance bail and is set to appear at the Strafford County Superior Court on June 11.