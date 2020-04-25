CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:New Hampshire News, New Hampshire State Police

DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) —  A New Hampshire man was arrested Saturday after police say he pointed a gun at another driver during a road rage incident.

Nicholas Lacagnina, 23, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, has been charged with felony criminal threatening.

New Hampshire State Police said they got a call about a road rage incident involving a gun around 6:10 a.m. Their investigation indicated that the incident took place on Route 4 in Durham. They quickly found the suspect vehicle and arrested Lacagnina.

Nicholas Lacagnina (Photo Courtesy: New Hampshire State Police)

Lacagnina was released on personal recognizance bail and is set to appear at the Strafford County Superior Court on June 11.

Comments

Leave a Reply