CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in New Hampshire rose to 60 Saturday after seven new deaths were reported, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. In addition, 69 new coronavirus cases were reported, bring the state total to 1,787.
Of the people who died, all were over 60. Three of them were women from Strafford County, one was a man from Stafford County, two were women from Hillsborough County and one was a man from Hillsborough County.
Several new cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, 55% women and 45% men.
Fourteen new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 238, or 13% of cases.