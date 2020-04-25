BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,379 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, as well as 174 additional deaths. There have now been 53,348 total cases with 2,730 total deaths in the state.
A total of 226,845 people have been tested in Massachusetts, with 11,632 new tests announced Saturday.
The total number of hospitalizations decreased by four Saturday, with 3,847 people hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. Seven percent of all the cases in Massachusetts are currently hospitalized.
Long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have been hard hit by the coronavirus. More than 9,714 residents and staff have tested positive. As of Saturday, 1,530 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 12,253, followed by Suffolk County with 11,218 cases and Essex County with 7,212.
There are 8,335 cases among people under 30 years old, 24,548 cases are among people ages 30-59, 7,339 cases between people aged 60-69 and 13,255 cases in people over 70.