



BOSTON (CBS) — If you’ve been having weird dreams since the coronavirus pandemic started, you aren’t alone.

Stay-at-home mom Stephanie Klein said she’s never had more vivid dreams than the ones she’s experienced over the last several weeks. “They’re not nightmares, but they, more than once, have left me drenched in sweat and having like a real physiological response,” she said. “I’ve been able to write them down pretty accurately.”

She’s not alone. Sleep experts said it’s not unusual during times of uncertainty. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve seen an uptick in vivid dreams — and in the ability to recall them.

“Some of us, we’re actually getting more sleep, and you have more dreams right before you awaken in the morning,” said Rwjbarabars Health sleep specialist Dr. Carol Ash.

In a Harvard University survey, 2,145 people described 5,000 COVID-19 related dreams in the last month. The dreams are collected by Harvard psychologist Dr. Deirdre Barrett.

“There are a lot of these ‘Oh my god, I have it and maybe I’m going to die’ and then there are a lot of dreams that have metaphors for the virus…every kind of bug attacking the dreamer,” she said.

According to experts, one function of dreams is to help us emotionally process what we experience in our waking hours. Some say there are actually ways to influence what happens when you close your eyes.

“Just as you fall asleep you can image whatever it is you want to dream about very vividly and that greatly increases the odds you’ll have the dream you’re requesting,” said Barrett.

Sleep experts also suggest simple ways to set yourself up for good shut-eye: keep the same wake-up and bedtime, shut off electronics an hour before bed, get outside, and reduce your sugar and carb intake.

Dr. Barrett also recommends sharing your dreams as a way to reach out and connect while we’re all apart.

While most Americans are having general-anxiety dreams, health care workers are experiencing more post-traumatic type nightmares.