BOSTON (CBS) — While the coronavirus has affected everyone across Massachusetts, it’s had a unique impact on students who have been learning from home for the last month.

Stonehill College junior Abraham Medeiros was studying in Greece when his program had to end. After being quarantined, they students were sent home.

“It’s difficult for a study abroad student because not only do you have to adjust to online, you have to adjust to time difference,” he said.

Beaver Country Day School sophomore Jenna Holland was studying in Peru when the virus hit. After a quarantine and a logistically challenging trip back home, she too is adjusting to online learning.

“It’s been a big adjustment and a little bit challenging at first, but the teachers are doing great with it,” she said.

Navigating through this pandemic has been extremely stressful for college seniors who are wondering if they will have a graduation, or more importantly, a job when they leave school.

Lucas Sartori is student body president at Stonehill College.

“It’s been difficult,” he said. “Hiring has been basically in a freeze just about everywhere that I have applied to. About 50% of us are still looking for a job right now.”

But no matter where students are studying, they say they’re happy to be back with their families and are hopeful for the future.

“Seeing the outcry of everyone coming together once we, unfortunately, couldn’t come back to campus, it was really heartwarming,” Sartori said.