



BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots did not make a pick during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. That will change early in Round 2 Friday night.

At least, theoretically, it should change early Friday evening. But with Bill Belichick in charge and making his decisions in the sweet Nantucket air, anything is possible.

The Patriots traded out of the first round on Thursday night, sending the 23rd overall pick to the L.A. Chargers for an early second round selection and a third-round pick. The Patriots are now slated to make their first pick of the 2020 draft at No. 37 — five picks into the second round.

The Pats will also pick much earlier than expected in the third round, landing pick No. 71 from Los Angeles in their Thursday night swap. If Belichick makes all his scheduled selections Friday evening — and that’s a gigantic if — New England is slated to make five picks during Rounds 2 and 3:

Rd. 2, No. 37

Rd. 3, No. 71

Rd. 3, No. 87

Rd. 3, No. 98

Rd. 3, No. 100

There are plenty of holes to plug on the roster heading into the 2020 season, so landing two more picks isn’t a bad move for the Patriots. But then you have to consider Belichick’s track record in the second round, and it becomes a rather scary prospect.

While Belichick has found some good players in the second round — including Matt Light (2001), Deion Branch (2002), Rob Gronkowski (2010) and Jimmy Garoppolo (2014) — he’s had a lot more misses.

Those misses include Duke Dawson (2018), Cyrus Jones (2016), Jordan Richards (2015), Aaron Dobson (2013), Tavon Wilson (2012), Ras-I Dowling (2011), Ron Brace (2009) and Darius Butler (2009).

Yikes. But if there is any “totally redeem yourself” moment, now is the time for Belichick.

As for those holes on the roster, the Patriots have glaring needs at linebacker, tight end, and of course, quarterback. They should be able to address some of those needs and others Friday night, with intriguing players such as Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun, Iowa edge rusher A.J. Epenesa, Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet and Alabama safety Xavier McKinney still available.