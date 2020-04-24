WATERTOWN (CBS) – There was a drive by celebration a century in the making Friday in Watertown as people turned out in droves to say happy birthday to a World War II veteran turning 100. The coronavirus kept people at a distance, but the party still went on for miles.
“I can’t believe this. All this attention for me? What did I do?” said birthday boy Joe Markarian. His 100th birthday extravaganza kicked off with a roving tuba player followed by a parade of police cars, fire trucks and friends and family holding signs and honking car horns.
It’s an incredible milestone and an incredible celebration. “Thank you so much. All of you,” Joe told his well wishers.
He’s had quite a life; surviving polio as a boy, serving in the Pacific during World War II and teaching music at Hopkinton high school. He even received he Myra Kraft Service Award for his volunteer work at the Perkins School for the Blind.
“Joe is 100 years old, but he’s 30 years in mind. He’s the kindest, most loveable, interesting man,” his friend Mary Beth Duffy said.
But Joe recently faced tragedy. “His wife of 73 years passed away last Thursday. So to have this kind of event, it’s very special,” said Joe’s son, Joe Markarian, Jr.
To look at him, you’d never think Joe’s a centenarian. “He still exercises. He still plays the violin every day. He plays a computer game that he likes a lot. I’ve never known anyone so determined to continue their life as he has. And he wanted to be 100,” Joe Jr. said.
“He’s such an honest, real person. I don’t think any of us will forget this,” says Joe’s daughter, Judy Taylor.