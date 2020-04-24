Comments
BELMONT (CBS) — A person has died as a result of a house fire in Belmont Friday morning.
Firefighters were called to a house on Birch Hill Road around 4:45 a.m. after the fire was reported by a driver on Route 2, according to the state fire marshal. A person who was inside the burning house was removed by firefighters, but later succumbed to their injuries.
The fire is being investigated by the Belmont Fire and Police Departments, State Police and the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Neither the cause of the fire nor the identity of the victim has been released.