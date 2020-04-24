PITTSFIELD (CBS) — If the quarantine is getting you down, a western Mass. institution may be able to help. Hancock Shaker Village, a living history museum in the Berkshires, is now offering Zoom meetings with baby animals.
For a $50 donation, the museum is offering 15-minute video encounters with baby goats, lambs and calves for up to six people. There are also free virtual “farm friends” tours weekly.
“We had to get creative to support the farm, and we know there are many people who are feeling isolated amid this period of quarantine,” Director Jennifer Trainer Thompson said in a news release. “The farm in springtime is overflowing with new life, and a delightful respite and learning experience – even virtually. It’s a way for visitors to meet our special new babies while also keeping our mission going with donations. And it signals hope.”
Hancock Shaker Village is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.