WINTHROP (CBS) — Anyone failing to follow rules about wearing a face covering and other coronavirus restrictions in Winthrop could pay a steep price. An emergency order declared by the Winthrop Town Council and Board of Health says violators could be punished by a fine of up to $1,000.
The town says everyone over the age of 5 must wear a face covering when going to stores, picking up food at restaurants and in common areas of apartment buildings. Masks are also required on public transit, taxis, ride-hailing services and at gas pumps and ATMs.
Workers at essential businesses must wear masks when interacting with the public or when within six feet of coworkers. Stores are allowed to refuse service to anyone not wearing a face mask.
The mask requirement does not apply to people going out for exercise.
And when the weather heats up, Winthrop says ice cream trucks will not be allowed to operate, but brick-and-mortar businesses can serve ice cream if they implement social distancing measures.
Winthrop isn’t the only community mandating masks with the threat of fines. Those not wearing masks in Essex could face a $300 fine, and Abington is requiring masks in essential businesses and will issue $100 fines for violations.