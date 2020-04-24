ASHLAND (CBS) — A Norwood man was arrested Thursday after he threatened to infect a DPW worker with coronavirus by spitting on him and then pulled a knife on him, according to Ashland police. Spencer Keene, 27, was arrested and with charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.
The incident took place on Aikens Road just before 2:30 p.m. Police said Keene was trying to park in an area too close to a road crew who repeatedly told him to move his car. Keene allegedly began by saying he was COVID-19-positive and threatening to spit on him, and then pulled out a large knife.
The DPW worker called police, who arrested Keene. But while in custody, police said, he threatened the officers, claiming he was coronavirus-positive and would infect them.
Ashland Police Chief Vincent Alfano said he spoke with Keene’s family, who told him Keene was never tested for COVID-19, so they cannot confirm whether he has it or if he was lying. Alfano said he also spoke with the town board of health, and that the officers are ok and have not been tested for COVID-19.