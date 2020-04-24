NORTH READING (CBS) – For MGH ICU nurse Shawn McEntee, all his joy these days lives on the other side of a glass door. Smiles, from Charlotte, Phoebe, and Austin.
Artwork brings some sunshine to the basement, where Shawn’s living alone to protect his family.
“Normally I deal with a lot of death and dying at baseline, being in an ICU. The only comfort we usually have is coming home to our families. Right now I come home and don’t have that release. It’s been tough,” he said.
The stress feels heavy. But the support, is far greater.
“The outpouring from the community, from my peers, my family and extended family and North Reading specifically has really helped a lot,” he said. “Little things like the hats with the buttons on them so people’s ears won’t get hurt. We came out of the hospital and people were cheering for us.”
No one knows when this will end.
“If we have 10 ICUs full right now at Mass General, with social isolation, what’s going to happen when we start to loosen these restrictions? That’s been my concern,” he said.
But Shawn does know amidst sickness, suffering, and pain, there is so much kindness, generosity, and hope.
“It really truly does make a huge difference. We’re getting all this love and support,” he said.