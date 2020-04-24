BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,946 new coronavirus cases on Friday, as well as 196 additional deaths. There have now been 50,969 total cases with 2,556 total deaths in the state.
A total of nearly 215,213 people have been tested in Massachusetts, with 20,137 new tests announced Friday.
The total number of hospitalizations decreased by 39 Friday, with 3,851 people hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. Eight percent of all the cases in Massachusetts are currently hospitalized.
Long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have been hard hit by the coronavirus. More than 9,184 residents and staff have tested positive. As of Friday, 1,429 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 11,681, followed by Suffolk County with 10,724 cases and Essex County with 6,841.
There are 7,424 cases among people under 30 years old, 23,528 cases are among people ages 30-59, 7,034 cases between people aged 60-69 and 12,671 cases in people over 70.