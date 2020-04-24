BOSTON (CBS) — This week Massachusetts saw its highest number of positive coronavirus cases reported in one day. The number of cases is partially tied to a large increase in testing.

“We’re at the end of what everybody would say is another difficult week in managing our way through the surge,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

Thursday, more than 3,000 positive results were reported. The day also marked the highest number of tests ever reported in single day, with more than 14,000 completed.

“The increase is in part because we are continuing to expand testing, and as we expand testing it doesn’t all come in the same every single day and the numbers vary a bit up and down,” Baker said.

The governor said the state is focusing its testing on high risk areas.

“The reason we’re testing there is to create clarity for us and for the communities in which we’re engaged in that testing activity,” he said.

“Testing, testing, testing we need more of it,” said Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn.

Mayor Lungo-Koehn is working to get as much testing as possible. On Saturday, the city is partnering with PhysicianOne, and offering up to 200 drive-thru tests. Patients must be pre-screened to qualify.

“It’s extremely important to have the testing options for right now to make sure we know who is getting sick then we can contact trace,” Lungo-Koehn said.

Boston Mayor Walsh announced Friday afternoon that testing in the city is up 30% compared to last week.