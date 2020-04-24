



MEDFORD (CBS) — Girl Scout cookie season is a time of year a lot of us look forward to but this year, it was cut short because of the coronavirus.

Some local troops have come up with an idea to make good use of the extra cookies: hundreds of boxes are now being sent directly to the frontlines.

“The virus kind of hit so we weren’t allowed to do in-person booth sales so a lot of these troops had cookies in their house not being able to sell them,” Julia Maggiacomo said.

Maggiacomo is a troop leader for some of the youngest Girl Scouts in Medford.

“They are only six years old but I always say that they amaze me because they’re so kind and willing to do things like this,” she explained. “We all came together and decided that it would be a good idea to see if people would buy a box and then we could donate them to healthcare workers and it blew up.”

So far more than 800 boxes of the sweet treats have been delivered to those at Brigham and women’s Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital, and Tufts Medical Center.

“They’re so excited!” Maggiacomo said. “I think they are having tough days and sometimes it’s hard to go to work so this is bringing a little joy to them which I love. I think that’s what Girl Scouts is all about.”

If you’d like to help, you can order from a troop near you online and your cookies will be delivered directly to a local hospital.

To find a troop you can head to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts website’s Contact Us page or Girl Scout Cookies page and type in your zip code.