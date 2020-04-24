Patriots Draft Linebacker Josh Uche From Michigan In Second RoundWith their second selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots picked linebacker Josh Uche out of Michigan.

What To Know About Kyle Dugger, New England's First Pick In 2020 NFL DraftKyle Dugger is a speedy, hard-hitting safety who can also make a big impact on special teams.

What Kyle Dugger Had To Say After Getting Drafted By Patriots In Second Round Of NFL DraftShortly after the selection was made, Dugger spoke to the New England media on a conference call. Here's what he had to say.

Bill Belichick's Pick Of Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle Dugger Is Maybe The Most Bill Belichick Moment Of All TimeBill Belichick achieved peak Belichtricity by not only picking a player that nobody had ever heard of, but taking it to the next level by picking a player nobody had ever heard of from a school that nobody had ever heard of.

Patriots Draft Division II Safety Kyle Dugger With 37th Overall PickWith the 23rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have selected ...