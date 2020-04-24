CHELSEA (CBS) – In the middle of the city with the highest per capita rate of covid-19, hope is blooming. Two women with local floral businesses set-up a pop-up display in the middle of Chelsea’s Bellingham Square Friday.
“Usually I’m doing this on the ballroom floor of the Fairmont, or the Taj, or the Omni. This is a totally different experience,” said Meghan Perlow.
If this was a normal year, Perlow, owner of Poppy Flowers, and Carrie Chang, founder of Floral Lab, would be focused on weddings.
“All of our weddings have been canceled through the summer,” Perlow said.
So the two women came up with a new plan.
“We wanted to do something for the city of Chelsea,” Chang said.
“This is the one thing I could do to give back and help out a community that’s been hit really hard,” Perlow said.
They used flowers which they had for canceled projects — some others were donated to bring a little brightness to a dreary day.