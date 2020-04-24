BOSTON (CBS) — There will be no Cape Cod Baseball League season this summer. The league’s executive committee voted Friday to cancel the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The decision was based on the health concerns and safety needs of all involved,” the league said in a statement. “Following CDC guidelines and medical recommendations, the league determined it would be impossible to guarantee the safety of players, coaches, umpires, host families, volunteers and fans during this unprecedented health crisis.”
The cancellation is a major blow to the local economy. The league said it looks forward to playing again in 2021.
Cape Cod Baseball, founded in 1885, is a summer staple in Massachusetts with teams in Bourne, Chatham, Cotuit, Falmouth, Harwich, Hyannis, Orleans, Wareham and Yarmouth-Dennis. One out of every six MLB players has played in the league.