BOSTON (AP) — Officials in Boston say they have secured more than 1,000 additional coronavirus tests needed to test the city’s homeless population.
Earlier tests indicated that as many as a third of the homeless people in Massachusetts’ largest city have the virus, with many people not showing symptoms.
So far, health officials have tested more than 1,300 homeless people, WBUR reported.
“We’re all just making the assumption that at this point all guests have been exposed to the virus,” Karen LaFrazia, president of St. Francis House day shelter in downtown Boston, said Thursday in an online update.
The number of people in need of services at her shelter is increasing, LaFrazia said, as the outbreak’s economic toll mounts. She said she hopes to begin testing anyone who comes through the shelter beginning next week.
