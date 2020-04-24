



BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Firefighter Mark Sheldon is full of smiles and gratitude after almost losing his life to Covid-19. “Don’t give up. Don’t give up,” Sheldon said. “Keep up the fight.”

The 60-year-old left Carney Hospital Friday with his family and friends by his side and a fanfare of support from the Boston Fire Department as fire trucks lined the street.

“Nothing but love,” Sheldon said. “I appreciate everybody. My fire department love, my family love and my friend love.”

Sheldon was in the hospital for the past month, and was on a ventilator.

“They told me they didn’t think he was going to recover,” his wife, Ranea Sheldon said. “When the doctor calls you at midnight and said we don’t think there’s anything more we can do, that’s a tough moment.”

“I know it was hard on the doctors and nurses but they looked out for me,” Mark Sheldon said.

Sheldon has been on the fire department for the past 23 years serving his community.

“We’ve had a number of members test positive for it, but he was the sickest so far,” said Boston Fire Chief Andre Stallworth. “He was the only one we thought might not make, and we’re glad he did.”

When he fully recovers, Sheldon said he plans to return back to work.