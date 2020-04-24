BOSTON (CBS) – Grab the rain gear. It is going to be a damp, dreary day with a cool onshore wind keeping temps well below normal. The morning hours look to be when we’ll find the heaviest and steadiest rain, especially over southeastern Massachusetts. A few wet snowflakes are mixing in across the higher terrain of southwest New Hampshire and Vermont, but no accumulation is expected. However, showers and drizzle are likely through much of the day as a gusty northeast wind develops.

Low pressure will continue to pass south of the area today, so we are only getting clipped with the northern edge of precipitation. As you travel north, showers may become more scattered in nature through the day, with a better chance of some dry periods. Nonetheless, despite some lulls, I’d expect on and off rain through the afternoon and evening especially for areas south of the Mass Pike. I don’t expect thunderstorms or any severe weather with this system passing through, although winds will be gusty at the coast and over southeastern Massachusetts.

Rainfall totals will vary, from 0.50″-1.00″ across the Cape and Islands, to 0.25″- 0.50″ near and around the Boston area, with under a .10″ likely across southern NH.

Temperatures will be near steady in the 40s all day, but with a northeast wind 10-20 mph, it will feel like the upper 30s. So expect a raw, dreary, chilly end to the week. Parts of northern Massachusetts into southern New Hampshire, may even approach 50 later today as most of the rain mid to late afternoon stays south. Clouds will decrease later tonight and the start of the weekend is shaping up to be a good one.

PICK OF THE WEEKEND

Saturday will be the calm between the storms. We’ll find the best of the sunshine and dry conditions with a rebound in temps for the start of the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be near normal in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees in spots. I do expect an onshore breeze to develop, so local sea breezes will keep it cooler at the coastline. Keep in mind if you plan to be outside for a period of time, pollen levels are running high. Allergy sufferers will find some relief by Sunday.

It will remain dry, despite increasing clouds Saturday night. Overnight temperatures will be near 40 degrees, with a few 30s inland. Our next storm system will be approaching and bring rain and cooler conditions to the region on Sunday.

NEXT STORM SYSTEM

Sunday morning will start off dry, but as the day goes on, rain chances will increase. Showers and temps in the 50s are expected through Sunday afternoon. As this area of low pressure slides south of New England, ENE winds will shift to the north late Sunday into Monday and draw in colder air. There is the chance we’ll see some mixing across the higher elevations through central Massachusetts into southern New Hampshire and Vermont through Monday. The higher peaks of central and northern New England will likely see some snow accumulation as this storm passes. As for southern New England, it will be hard to stick, but minor coatings are possible especially through central and western areas. The exact track will determine where and how much snow is possible so stay tuned as new information becomes available. I do expect Monday to remain chilly, with temps staying in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK

We just can’t shake this unsettled pattern. We’ll get a brief break from wet weather on Tuesday with decreasing clouds and temps in the mid 50s. It will be slightly milder on Wednesday, but clouds will roll back in with rain chances returning Wednesday night into Thursday.