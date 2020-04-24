



BOSTON (CBS) — Goodbye, Tom Brady, greatest quarterback of all time. Hello, Division-II safety Kyle Dugger out of Lenoir-Rhyne University.

The New England Patriots are back, baby!

Obviously, when all of New England tuned in to the second round of the draft on Friday night, after waiting through the interminable slog of Round 1 on Thursday night, most football fans were expecting or at least hoping to see the Patriots draft a player who would get them excited. A stud from a big school, maybe. A star of a high-profile bowl game, perhaps. Who knows — maybe a quarterback of the future or a big-time playmaker on defense.

Anyone hoping for that, though, vastly underestimated the heights to which Bill Belichick could achieve peak Belichtricity by not only picking a player that nobody had ever heard of, but taking it to the next level by picking a player nobody had ever heard of from a school that nobody had ever heard of.

With the 37th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Kyle Dugger, safety, Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Hysterical.

Of course, given Belichick’s history of drafting defensive backs in the second round, most Patriots fans probably aren’t amused.

To wit:

Defensive Backs Taken In Second Round By Bill Belichick 2019: CB Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt, No. 45 overall

2018: CB Duke Dawson, Florida, No. 56 overall

2016: CB Cyrus Jones, Alabama, No. 60 overall

2015: S Jordan Richards, Stanford, No. 64 overall

2012: S Tavon Wilson, Illinois, No. 48 overall

2011: DB Ras-I Dowling, Virginia, No. 33 overall

2009: S Patrick Chung, Oregon, No. 34 overall

2009: DB Darius Butler, UConn, No. 41 overall

2008: DB Terrence Wheatley, Colorado, No. 62

2003: DB Eugene Wilson, Illinois, No. 36 overall

A couple of those — Wilson and Chung — worked out to different extents. The rest ranged from mediocre to total disasters.

Most people, having done so poorly picking defensive backs in the second round for so long, would simply quit. Or, more likely, they’d only pick a defensive back in the second round if it was a 100 percent lock, a surefire hit, a can’t-miss-superstar-in-the-making.

Most people would not tap into Lenoir-Rhyne University, a school with three NFL players in its history and a school that hasn’t had a player drafted in 20 years.

But Bill Belichick is not most people.

Some people teach their dogs to fetch and sit. Bill Belichick teaches his dog to draft defensive backs from obscure Division II schools in the second round. pic.twitter.com/86mRjElbh3 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 24, 2020

And so, Kyle Dugger is the Patriots’ top pick in 2020.

Lenoir-Rhyne beat St. Augustine's 68-7 last year. Then they beat Virginia Union and Newberry and destroyed Mars Hill 56-28. Smoked UVA Wise 63-6, handled Tusculum and Carson-Newman. They closed the reg. season with a 49-3 win at Catawba. Lost to West Florida in regional final.☹️ — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) April 25, 2020

Of course, had anybody told you in the spring of 2014 that an unknown cornerback out of West Alabama would be making arguably the biggest play in NFL history just 10 months later, you would have rightfully written that person off as a total loon. An “In Bill We Trust” toadie. A Patriots-footie-pajama-wearing dweeb.

But as you know, that fairy tale came true. Now six years later, Bill Belichick is apparently confident enough to try to make it happen again.

You can doubt the pick. Given all of the factors, you probably should doubt the pick. But if you’re a fan at all of sheer entertainment, you simply cannot do anything marvel at this one. Just when you think Bill Belichick can’t get any Bill Belichicker, he goes out and makes the Bill Belichickest pick of all time.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.