BOSTON (CBS) — A.J. Dillon ran wild at Boston College the last three years, and now he’ll look to do the same in the NFL. Dillon was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round Friday night.
Green Bay took Dillon with the 62nd overall pick, which is the highest the Packers have drafted a running back since taking Alabama’s Eddie Lacy at No. 61 in 2013.
Dillon is coming off a monster junior season for the Eagles, in which he earned All-ACC First-Team honors. He ran for a conference-best 1,685 yards and averaged a robust 5.3 yards per carry in 2019. He scored 15 times in 12 games, racking up at least 150 rushing yards in seven of those contests.
Dillon leaves Boston College as the school’s leading rusher with 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns.
He’ll likely fit in behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams on Green Bay’s depth chart, with both of those backs set to hit free agency after the 2020 season.