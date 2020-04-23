BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski is ready to play football again. But only with Tom Brady.

Some Patriots fans have, naturally, found that news to be a bit upsetting, considering it was only a year ago that Gronkowski “retired.” Now that he’s heading to Tampa to reunite with Brady, the authenticity of that retirement has obviously been voided.

Nevertheless, Gronkowski sent out a message via Instagram on Thursday, seeking to explain why he’s returning to the NFL while also thanking the Patriots organization and their fans and mentioning Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick by name.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the Patriots organization for everything over the last 10 years. Without Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft, I wouldn’t be sitting here in this position in life, THANK YOU both as well my former teammates for everything over the years,” Gronkowski wrote. “New England Patriot Fans, you guys have been nothing but amazing. I love you guys and appreciate your constant support for me big time over the last 10 years (even during retirement). THANK YOU all so much, the memories are incredible.”

Gronkowski then explained why he’s returning to the game.

“I said it from the beginning that I wouldn’t come back to the game unless I’m feeling it, feeling healthy, and feeling ready to play. Taking a year off was hands down the best decision I made, not just in my career, but also for my health and well-being, and I would do that all over again,” he said. “And now my fire is back. I am grateful for this new chapter of my career. I’m pumped to get down to Tampa, meet my new teammates, work hard, have a blast doing it, and give it my all this season!! I’m back and ready to lay a smack!”