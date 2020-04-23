



BOSTON (CBS) — There are a couple of headline choices for Tom Brady’s latest snafu. On the one hand, you could go with, “Florida Man Commits Accidental Breaking And Entering.” Or you could simply say, “Tom Brady Has A Senior Moment.”

Either way, the story is that a fellow living in Florida was minding his own business inside his home when Tom Brady — aka the greatest quarterback of all time — casually walked in the front door. The visit from Brady was … not expected. To say the least.

According to TMZ, Brady was trying to stop by Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s house, but he accidentally entered the neighbor’s house. The door was unlocked, and Brady breezed right in the doorway.

“I’m sitting here and I see this like big shadow come up to my front door, and then I hear my doorknob turning, and I see my doorknob turning, and I’m like, ‘What the hell? Who’s coming into my house?’ the homeowner said to TMZ.

Fortunately, the homeowner — David Kramer — says he is a nice guy and doesn’t own a gun. So instead of defending his castle, Kramer watched as Brady walked through the door — though Kramer didn’t pick up on it right away, as he was not expected an unannounced drop-in from Tom Brady.

“He didn’t even look at me,” Kramer told TMZ. “He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor. He just kind of like looked up at me. I’ll never forget the look on his face, and he’s like, ‘How’s it going man?’ And I’m like, sarcastically, I’m like, ‘I don’t know — you tell me, dude. Like, who are you?’ And then he looked at me with the most confused face, I’ll never forget it the rest of my life. He just goes, ‘Am I in … am I in the wrong house?'”

After Brady told Kramer that he had been looking for Byron’s house, Kramer realized who was standing in his house.

“And then like right then and there, my body just clicked, and I was like, ‘Holy f—— s—. Tom Brady is in my f—— house.’ That’s the first thing that came to my mind,” Kramer said. “And my body froze, to the point where, my body wanted to say, ‘Tom.’ But my body could not. It couldn’t even speak. And by the time I could get my composure, he was like, ‘Oh I am so sorry, I am so sorry.’ Grabs his bags and is just gone. I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone leave a house faster.”

That is a very relatable reaction, no doubt.

As for Brady, Tampa Bay’s newest quarterbacks has been living up to that “Bad Boys For Life” video of his. Between getting kicked out of parks or committing an accidental B&E, Brady — like many new Florida residents — has apparently taken up a new life as a small-time criminal down in Tampa.

New year, new Tom, new Tompa Bay. Hopefully for his sake, he doesn’t end up getting himself locked up before the season begins.