BOSTON (CBS) — Sports fans waited a long, long time for a live event to return and bring some excitement to the sports world. Patriots fans will have to wait a little longer.

The Patriots traded out of the first round on Thursday night, sending the 23rd overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers. In return, the Patriots received a second-round pick (37th overall) and a third-round pick (71st overall).

The Patriots had entered the weekend without any second-round picks, so a move like this one does not come as a surprise to many. (They traded their second-round pick during the season to acquire Mohamed Sanu.)

With the first-round pick now gone, 2020 will be the third time in the past five years and fourth time in the past eight years that the Patriots have not made a first-round pick. The 2016 first-rounder was stripped from the DeflateGate controversy, while the Patriots traded their first-rounder in 2017 to acquire Brandin Cooks. In 2013, the Patriots traded the 29th overall pick to Minnesota and acquired four picks in return.

Other years during the Belichick era without a first-round pick were in 2009, when they traded down twice in the first round, and in 2000, when they gave their pick to the Jets as compensation for Belichick himself.

Despite the late start, it still promises to be a very busy Friday and Saturday for the Patriots, who entered the week owning 11 picks between rounds three and seven. They’ve now picked up two more picks for the final two days.