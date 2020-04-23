



BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots center David Andrews is good to go for the 2020 NFL season. Andrews, who missed all of the 2019 season after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs last August, announced that he’s been cleared to play on Thursday evening.

The 27-year-old made the announcement with an Instagram post during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“I know 2020 has affected everyone in ways we couldn’t have imagined prior. But with the draft over the next few days a lot of dreams are gonna be realized for a lot of players entering the league. During this time there has been a lot of time for reflection on the past, present and future,” Andrews wrote. “As to the future I’m excited that I’ll have the opportunity to play the game I love again. When and whatever the NFL season looks like I’m just thankful that I’ll be able to get back to competing with my teammates and coaches. Go pats.”

Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who will compete with veteran Brian Hoyer to take snaps from Andrews in 2020, commented on Andrews’ post with a “LETS GOOOOO!!!!”

New England signed Andrews after he went undrafted in the 2015 draft, and he’s been a key cog along the offensive line since. Andrews had started 57 regular-season games and nine playoff games in his career before missing the 2019 season, winning Super Bowls in 2016 and 2018.

The Patriots offensive line was one of the team’s glaring weaknesses in 2019, but should be better with Andrews back in the fold for 2020.