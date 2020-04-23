



FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — Many non-profits are seeing a huge demand for their services as staggering amounts of people face unemployment. Dignity Matters, a non-profit that helps women with an important products often forgotten about, is one of them.

“We collect, purchase and supply free feminine hygiene products to women and girls in need,” said Kate Sanetra-Butler, founder of Dignity Matters.

Normally, her non-profit would serve 4,000 women a month. But since the coronavirus outbreak started, she says the need has been much greater.

“Over the last one month, we committed to support an additional 3,000 women, so that’s about 80% increase,” Sanetra-Bulter said.

She said she thinks some of the increased demand comes from people who have never faced these issues.

“I think the longer this goes on, we are going to have families that maybe didn’t consider themselves vulnerable are now going to be in that situation of having to ask for help for the first time,” Sanetra-Butler said.

The non-profit has struggled to keep up without the ability to do in person fundraising or tap into its normal group of 200 volunteers.

Sanetra-Butler said there have also been supply chain issues delaying manufacturing of her products.

“Manufacturers of feminine hygiene products are exactly the same as manufacturers of other products. So, toilet paper, paper towels, masks,” she said.

Thankfully, Dignity Matters pre-ordered enough product to help women at 130 different shelters and locations through April. But Sanetra-Butler said May could be a different story.

You can learn more about Dignity Matters at dignity-matters.org/