BOSTON (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic hit home for Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who was the only player on the team to test positive for the virus. He’s since been outspoken about making sure people practice proper social distancing to help stop the spread the virus.
Now, he’s doing what he can to give a little boost to those on the front lines in the battle against coronavirus. On behalf of his YounGameChanger Foundation, Smart is collaborating with several local restaurants to provide over 425 meals to frontline workers across various hospitals throughout New England.
“I was planning several hospital visits to see some young patients and then became sick with COVID-19, myself,” said Smart. “I wanted to show my support for the essential workers who are focused on caring for their community in a time of need. Together with everyone involved, we created healthy meals to keep them going. I truly hope these small contributions help them stay strong and feel appreciated in this time of uncertainty.”
The health-conscious meals will be delivered to frontline workers at Boston Children’s Hospital, Tufts Floating Children’s Hospital, and Hasbro Children’s Hospital. They are being prepared and delivered by Prepped Gainz of Everett, MA, Arya Trattoria of Boston’s North End, Tallulah’s Taqueria and Nicks on Broadway in Providence, RI, and Scratch Kitchen of Newport, RI.
The deliveries began on Monday and will continue through the end of the week.
Smart has also launched a meal program in which all donations made to his foundation through May 16 will be directed towards feeding frontline workers at hospitals throughout New England. Donations can be made at www.marcussmart.org.