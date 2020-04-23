BOSTON (CBS) — An East Boston elementary school principal is going above and beyond to keep students engaged while schools stay closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Principal Jordan Weymer at the Donald McKay K-8 School is making reading fun.
For more than a month, Weymer has been dressing up in costumes and going on Facebook Live regularly to read and connect with students. He’s put on paper scales to read “The Rainbow Fish,” a bear mask for “Corduroy” and held an umbrella for “Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs.”
“How are you going to top this look tomorrow????” one commenter remarked about Thursday’s video, where Weymer dressed as the title character in Patricia Polacco’s “Thank You, Mr. Falker.”
“Thank you for brightening our day,” another commented on a reading of “Have You Filled A Bucket Today?”
Watch Weymer’s videos on the school’s Facebook page.