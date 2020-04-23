BOSTON (CBS) – Starting Thursday, Wahlburgers will be prepping thousands of meals for health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Their first stop will be at the Boston Fire Department in Allston at 11:30 a.m. Actor and restaurant co-owner Mark Wahlberg said they want to give back to the heroes battling this virus by providing them with warm meals.
Thursday morning they will be prepping and packing up 2,000 hot meals and delivering them to 32 Boston fire stations, 11 Boston police stations and three state police barracks.
Then, starting Friday, they will begin bringing food to health care workers at Boston area hospitals, and to workers at the ups facility in Norwood.
They plan to provide first responders in Worcester with meals and will drop off food at the covid-19 testing lab at UMass Memorial Medical Center.