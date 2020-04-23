Marcus Smart Donating Meals To Frontline Workers During Coronavirus CrisisThe coronavirus pandemic hit home for Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who was the only player on the team to test positive for the virus. Now, he's doing what he can to give a little boost to those on the front lines.

Red Sox Remove Interim Tag From Ron Roenicke's TitleRon Roenicke is no longer the "interim" manager of the Boston Red Sox.

McCourty Twins Donate $90K Worth Of Chromebooks To Students In HometownDevin and Jason McCourty have shown numerous times that they're champions both on and off the football field. Now they're stepping up to help those in need in their hometown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Patriots 2020 NFL Draft Primer: Everything You Need To KnowWhen the Patriots will pick, their needs on the roster, and everything else to get you ready for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Golf Match With Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady And Peyton Manning Is Indeed HappeningIt's officially game on for the most star-studded golf match the world has ever seen.