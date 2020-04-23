BOSTON (CBS) — Another 80,345 people in Massachusetts filed new unemployment claims last week, the latest federal data shows. That’s down from the approximately 103,813 workers who filed claims in the previous week.
Nationwide, another 4.4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits. That brings the total number of workers who have lost their jobs since the coronavirus pandemic began to over 26 million.
“Today’s unemployment report shows continued, elevated unemployment claims caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” U.S. Labor Sec. Eugene Scalia said in a statement.
The numbers do not reflect a significant change to the unemployment system in Massachusetts this week. The Baker Administration announced Monday that self-employed workers, consultants who receive 1099 forms and “gig economy” employees can now apply for CARES Act unemployment benefits.
About 650,000 people have filed for unemployment in Massachusetts since March 15.