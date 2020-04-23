Comments
QUINCY (CBS) — Debby Buonopane is an emergency room nurse at Brigham and Women’s hospital. After she caught the coronavirus, she became a patient at her own hospital. But Thursday, she returned home triumphant.
To honor Buonopane, the Quincy Police Department, along with several other agencies on the South Shore, escorted her back to her home in Quincy as she was released from the hospital. She spent a week in the hospital fighting for her life.
At 1 p.m., emergency personnel lined the streets, keeping their distance from her, as Buonopane could still be COVID-19-positive.
Buonopane is also a breast cancer survivor, Navy veteran, single mom and volunteer first responder at the Boston Marathon.