LACONIA, N.H. (CBS) — Will New Hampshire’s Bike Week happen in June or will the coronavirus pandemic force it to be postponed? Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday that as much as he’d love the event to take place, it won’t happen if it’s not safe.

“That’s a real tough one, that really is,” Sununu said at a news conference. “I love Bike Week. It’s a great opportunity for the state.”

Bike Week is a huge tourism draw for New Hampshire, bringing thousands of bikers to the state year after year. The event is scheduled to begin on June 13.

The nature of Bike Week could make it difficult to hold the event as planned, especially if the coronavirus is still a problem then.

“If you’ve been to Bike Week — there’s a lot of events where people are in close proximity, there’s a lot of folks from out of state – those are very dangerous pieces of the COVID recipe right now,” Sununu said.

He said he wants to see more data and gauge whether people would even want to come to the event before making a final decision.

“I don’t know where we will be in June,” he said. “I mean I hope we are in a better place and we could open things up but as of right now we definitely couldn’t.”

Organizers for Laconia Motorcycle Week said in a statement on March 27 that a decision would be made no later than April 30 on whether the event would be postponed to August.