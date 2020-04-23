BOSTON (CBS) – A Burlington high school student is using quarantine to get his town to go green and eat a little healthier.
Matt Tengtrakool started QuaranGreen, he’s growing lettuce heads and giving the plants to people in the community through contactless deliveries.
“It’s both easy to manage and really quick to grow and we can see growth every day. Plants get really big in just a week or two. I think it’s really cool to have that sense of accomplishment,” Tengtrakool told WBZ-TV.
The Burlington High School junior said the goal is to promote healthy eating, reduce stress and show the positive impact growing your own food can have on the environment.
“Each plant comes with information packet that describes how you can continue to eat healthy, how you can expand your home garden and how you can join our social media challenge,” Tengtrakool said.
Matt and his team have delivered 150 plants so far, and he was just awarded a new grant to expand his project into surrounding communities.
You can sign up for QuaranGreen lettuce deliveries online.