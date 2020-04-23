



BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 178 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, as well as 3,079 additional positive tests, the most ever reported in one day. Health officials said there have now been 46,023 total cases with 2,360 total deaths in the state.

A total of nearly 195,076 people have now been tested in Massachusetts, with 14,614 new tests announced Thursday. Although the number of new cases may make it look like we are having a new surge, this is the highest number of test results reported in one day so far, and a 60% increase over the previous highest number of test results reported in one day, which was 8,750 on April 16.

Additionally, the percentage of positive tests within the results is lower than it has been since March 31 at only 21%. The total number of hospitalizations also decreased today, with 87 fewer people hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

Even so, during his daily news conference Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker called the number of deaths “staggering.” He also urged people to go to hospitals for serious health issues they might be facing other than coronavirus. Baker said residents should not be scared of catching the virus at healthcare centers, and that much work has been done to make sure our healthcare system can handle both coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients.

Long-term care facilities in Massachusetts have been hard hit by the coronavirus. More than 8,430 residents and staff have tested positive. As of Thursday, 1,316 residents in those facilities have died from the virus.

Middlesex County has the most cases with 10,724, followed by Suffolk County with 9,739 cases and Essex County with 6,219.

There are 6,479 cases among people under 30 years old, 21,029 cases are among people ages 30-59, 6,361 cases between people aged 60-69 and 11,821 cases in people over 70.