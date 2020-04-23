BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said her oldest brother, Don Reed, died of coronavirus on Tuesday.
Warren called Reed “charming and funny” and “a natural leader.”
Reed was an Air Force veteran who spent his career in the military. Warren said Reed spend nearly six years off and on in combat during Vietnam.
“He had a quick, crooked smile that seemed to generate its own light – and to light up everyone around him,” Warren said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the nurses and other front-line staff who took care of my brother, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or say ‘I love you’ one more time. And now there’s no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I will miss my brother.”
Reed was 86 years old.