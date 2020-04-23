BOSTON (CBS) — On Wednesday, Massachusetts reported another 221 coronavirus deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities related to the virus in the state to 2,182. Gov. Charlie Baker said the rising death toll underscores the importance of continuing to fight back against COVID-19.
“Yesterday’s report contained very sobering numbers on those who’ve lost their lives to the virus. These numbers are staggering,” he said at a Thursday news conference.
Baker said he wants people to know that the sacrifices he’s asking residents to make are to “protect people’s parents, grandparents, siblings, children, neighbors, friends and co-workers.’
Massachusetts has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus deaths in the country, behind only New York, New Jersey and Michigan.
“We must remember the people behind these numbers. They’re our friends and our neighbors,” he said. “And these people have families and loved ones whose worlds have been shattered by this ruthless virus.”
While the new number of positive cases has been stable in recent days, Baker said health officials are not drawing any conclusions yet.
“Our focus needs to be on doing everything we can to prevent and reduce the loss of life due to this virus,” he said.